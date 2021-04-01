Ola's Upcoming Electric Flying Car Will Have Unlimited Range and 350kmph Top Speed, Atleast on April 1

The future of vehicles is electric, but it seems like OLA has taken that too a bit far, with its latest offering, the Ola AirPro. The vehicle boasts of being the world’s first fully autonomous electric flying car. It is not only loaded with umpteen sophisticated features but is also eco-friendly. The announcement of this vehicle was made by the brand’s founder, Bhavish Aggarwal.

The elated founder took to Twitter to share the details of the revolutionary vehicle. In the video posted on the micro blogging platform, he informed that it took OLAsix years to come up with the final product. Various experts from the OLA team described some exceptional features of Ola AirPro which includes ,no carbon footprint, perpetual auto pilot mode, Vertical Take Off and Landing technology among many others.

Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://t.co/UbwKCwikg1 #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere @Olacabs @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/dy31ZS8FQ8— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2021

One of the most extraordinary features of this car is its exceptional speed of 350 km/hr in air and 200 km/hr on land. As unbelievable as it sounds, the Ola AirPro needs to be charged only once its lifetime, as it comes equipped with self charging PuraCell battery technology. Describing about how sustainably made the vehicle is, the team claimed that the body of Ola AirPro is made from an amalgamation of sustainably sourced titanium, carbon fibre and aluminum sourced from fighter jets, F1 Cars and soft drink cans. During the video, the brand is also seen flaunting the light weight of their latest launch. They claim that the weight is so less because they have bio-modelled the car on avian osseous structure.

Another aspect that has left many netizens and auto enthusiasts mind blown is the silent cabin. There is no noise on the inside because there is no engine and to tackle the noise outside, whether it be land or air, the Ola AirPro comes equipped with auto noise-cancellation facility.

Thanks for sending it to me this morning for a test ride @bhash It was simply amazing. We have to admit you have gone way ahead of us in giving a new meaning to the term “Off-road vehicle!” https://t.co/uEmEcuASwS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2021

As of now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has testified the vehicle by saying itis "amazing." In his tweet, he informed his virtual family that he was sent the Ola AirPro in the morning for a test ride. Praising the machine he said, “We have to admit you have gone way ahead of us in giving a new meaning to the term 'Off-road vehicle!'"