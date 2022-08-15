Ola's Vision to Make India Global Epicenter for Electric Transformation

Ola Electric, India’s electric vehicles company, today rolled out its vision for India to be the global epicenter of EV transformation. After kickstarting India’s EV revolution last year with the launch of Ola S1 Pro scooters, Ola today unveiled its vision for making India a global EV hub.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, of Ola, said, “Over the last year EVs have been at the center of transforming personal mobility. At Ola, we have been at the epicenter of this change, driving adoption, and increasing access and affordability. There is much to be achieved yet. Currently, less than 15% of Indians own a 2W or a 4W and with India poised for strong economic growth, the Indian automotive industry will witness demand for 20Mn 4Ws and 50Mn 2Ws each year. We believe that India needs to become the global epicenter of the EV revolution and command 25% of the world’s automotive market. Today, at Ola we are taking Mission Electric to the next level by ensuring we have a roadmap to invest in technology, build scale and bring quality products that India deserves. As we build for India, we will also be creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world.”

Expanding 2W portfolio with all new Ola S1

To further accelerate EV penetration in the country, Ola has launched the all-new Ola S1 scooter. With premium design, superior performance, best-in-class features, and new-age connected technology, Ola S1 is one of the most advanced scooters in its category.

Equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Ola S1 gets an ARAI-certified range of 131 km, a true range of 101 km in Normal Mode, 128 km in Eco Mode, and 90 km in Sports Mode. The Ola S1 also comes with some most popular MoveOS features like Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode, and its top speed of 95 Km/h makes it one of the fastest scooters in the segment. Available in Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, and Liquid Silver, the S1 has been launched at an introductory price of ₹99,999.

The reservations for early access to the all-new Ola S1 begin today, for ₹499 only. Customers who avail of early access will be able to make the final payment on 1st September, and for others, the full payment window will open starting 2nd September. Customers can reserve their Ola S1 directly from the Ola app and avail of easy finance options offered by 5 finance partners or any offline banking or financial institution of choice or even cash. With EMI starting at ₹2,999 and a loan processing fee waiver, Ola S1 customers can now easily access their much-desired EV. The doorstep delivery for Ola S1 will begin from 7th September onwards, pan India.

Ola also plans to take its software to the next level by releasing MoveOS 3 to everyone this Diwali! MoveOS 3 brings many exciting features like moods, digital key sharing, proximity unlock, improved regen, documents on your scooter, and many more.

The greenest EV ever

Commemorating the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Ola introduced the ‘Freedom Edition’ in Khaki Green Color in the Ola S1 Pro. Inspired by the spirit of Independence, this limited edition scooter will come with special decals and will also have a unique seat cover. Priced at ₹1,49,000, Ola will commission only ‘1947’ units of this limited edition scooter. The ‘Freedom Edition’ can be purchased using the Ola app.

Ola’s ambitious 4W project

Ola unveiled its most ambitious 4W project with the first public reveal of a car with the best performance, design, and technology in India. Like its first scooter, Ola’s debut four-wheeler vehicle will be rich in features and specs and will debut by the summer of 2024. Ola’s new car will be one of the fastest cars in India, that can go from 0-100 Km/h within 4 seconds and is being developed to have a range of more than 500km/charge.

Designed to deliver a drag coefficient of less than 0.21, it will be the sportiest car ever built in India with an all-glass roof. The car will be equipped with advanced computers, assisted driving capabilities, keyless and handless doors amongst many other features, etc. It will also have Ola’s very own MoveOS software and car owners will be able to receive regular feature updates OTA through their ownership span.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here