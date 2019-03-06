Olectra-BYD Becomes 1st Company to Deploy 100 Electric Buses on Indian Roads

Olectra-BYD's electric bus models are manufactured at its plant in Telangana. (Image: Olectra)

Olectra has become the first EV company in the country to cross the milestone of having over 100 electric buses commercially plying on Indian roads. Olectra now has 108 electric buses across the states & cities of Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala and now Telangana. So far, Olectra-BYD buses have clocked close to 6 Lac + kilometers which translates to the reduction of CO2 emissions up to 630 tonnes equivalent to 3,143 trees required to handle that much of carbon emission.Olectra-BYD, which leads the Electric Bus segment in the country, has now the largest fleet of its Electric Buses running in diverse terrains of the country ranging from steep gradient in Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass (Himanchal Pradesh) to hilly terrain of Kerala and highly congested Mumbai and Pune. With the induction of 40 Electric Buses of 12-Meter length, Olectra has enabled TSRTC to deploy the largest fleet of Electric Buses by any STU in the country.Mr. NK Rawal, Managing Director - Olectra said, “Olectra-BYD has been in the forefront of the sustainable mobility revolution. We continue to be committed and focused on its agenda to provide world class mobility solutions that help reduce the carbon footprint in line with the Government’s efforts to address pollution levels in Indian cities. This milestone of crossing over 100 Electric Buses in the country is a tremendously significant development.”These 40 electric buses will ferry people to the Hyderabad International Airport from various locations in the city. On an average there are 10 Number of trips (one side) being made at the points daily where the buses will be deployed and ferry around 4.7 lac passengers on monthly basis. In addition to these 40 eBuses in TSRTC, 25 Olectra eBuzz K7 (9-meter) buses had started commercial operations in Pune as well last month contributing to the green cause.Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India has sanctioned incentives for roll out of these 40 electric buses by TSRTC under FAME scheme. Only last week, Government announced FAME II scheme with an allocation of INR 10,000 Crores to incentivize the adoption of EVs in the country including 7,000 Electric Buses over 3 years. It will give a much-needed boost to the ecosystem and enable more STUs to deploy eBuses in their fleet.The 12-Meter Air-Conditioned low floor buses have a capacity of 39+1 (Driver) seats. Due to its fast charging technology, the LFP Battery enables the bus to travel 250+ KMs in a single charge in normal traffic conditions, with full capacity passengers and an AC. The buses also have Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable travel and Regenerative Braking System which enables the bus to recover part of the energy lost in braking.