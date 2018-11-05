English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Olectra-BYD Says Its Electric Buses Have Cut 419 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions
The zero-emission electric buses while operating under the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) clocked 2.05 lakh kms and another 1.41 lakh kms under the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).
Representative Image.
Olectra-BYD said its electric buses have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by up to 419 tonnes while clocking 4 lakh kms on the country's roads, equivalent to the effect of 2,100 trees on the environment. The announcement comes at a time when several major cities in India are battling alarming levels of pollution Quoting studies, the company said a diesel bus typically emits an estimated 48,000 kgs of harmful gases annually.
"Our eBuses have achieved the milestone of covering 4 lakh kms for the first time in India across terrains and different conditions, seamlessly transporting thousands of passengers and silently contributing to reducing the carbon footprint," said N Nagasatyam, Executive Director, Olectra Greentech Limited.
The company said the buses also covered 66,000 kms during trials in various cities including Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Tirupathi, Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, Lucknow and Dehradun. Olectra Greentech manufactures the buses in a strategic tie-up with China's BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd. Olectra-BYD's electric bus models are manufactured at its plant in Telangana.
