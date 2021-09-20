Omega Seiki M1KA Electric Small Commercial Vehicle Unveiled With 250Km Range in India

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), unveiled India’s first Electric Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) ‘M1KA’ today. OSM ‘M1KA’ is designed to live up to the expectation of ‘AAPKI AAMDANI KA SAATHI’. M1KA is equipped with a light weight, NMC based battery of 90 kWh providing the longest driving range of 250kms in a single charge. The battery takes 4 hours to charge fully at the DC Fast Charging Stations. Payload capacity of 2 tonnes. It is further supported by 6 leaf springs suspension in the front and 7 in the rear making M1KA an ideal SCV for highway drives that too on any terrain. On the inside, the vehicle comes with a large 10 feet loading area which is highly suitable for heavy as well as voluminous load.

The M1KA is a green and practical offering which can be used for multiple applications including Courier, Goods distribution, E-Commerce and FMCG amongst others.

Speaking at the event Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said “EV market is growing specially in the Commercial Vehicle space on the back of cost effectiveness, sustainable solution and the increasing support from the central and the state Government. The current SOPs and favourable environment motivate us to expand our EV offerings for our customers.”

Mr. Narang further added “We are thrilled to unveil this revolutionary product M1KA. Omega Seiki Mobility is coming up with next-generation electric commercial vehicle to further solidify its mission to develop net-zero carbon mobility.”

Dr. Deb Mukherji, MD, Omega Seiki Mobility said “With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Omega Seiki Mobility provides market-leading vehicles are built on adaptable platforms and use our own proprietary technology, providing customers with tailored e-mobility solutions at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.”

While unveiling M1KA, Mr. Mukherji added “At Omega Seiki Mobility, we are committed to provide reliable mobility solutions to our customers. Introducing First Electric SCV will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with M1KA and would like to thank our customers for their constant support.”

