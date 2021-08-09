Omega Seiki Mobility Unveils Zoro and Flare Electric Scooters, Opens Pune Dealership

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, has unveiled its first two-wheeler electric scooter Zoro and Flare. The booking of Electric vehicles will commence by the end of August 2021 and deliveries will commence by the festive season. The company showcased its new products at OSM’s new flagship showroom in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility electric vehicles Zoro and Flare claim speeds of 45 km/h and a range of over 85 km in a single charge. The vehicles will be available in 7 colour options.

Zoro and Flare Specifications:

-Loading Capacity (GVW)-200

-Vehicle Weight (kg)-70

-Top Speed (km/h)- 45

-Range (km)- 85 to 100

-Battery Capacity (kWH)-2

-Charging Time (hr)- 2

-Rated Power (W)- 1.5

-Regen IDC (%)- 15

-Battery Warranty- 40000km/3yrs

-Passenger Seats- 2

-Telematics Unit- Optional

Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility said “We are excited about bringing our electric two-wheelers to further accelerate the development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Omega Seiki Mobility is committed to providing solutions and the company is doing its bit in moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products.”

Talking about plans for B2B, Narang added, “We are creating special applications and features in our electric scooters for the B2B sector. We are actively exploring partnerships with key players especially in the food delivery, pharmaceutical sector and other sectors”

In June, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) had modified FAME II and increased the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) to Rs 15,000 per kWh from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh for all EVs. Besides, it had also capped incentives for e2W at 40 per cent of the cost of vehicles, up from 20 per cent earlier.

In line with its strategy to expand its retail footprint across key towns and cities in India, Omega Seiki Mobility also launched its first flagship showroom in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility flagship showroom is essentially an interactive space having tech gadgets in the form of tablets, which offers customers an opportunity to learn about the vehicle and its features.

“The awareness and acceptance of EVs in Maharashtra is high and with the FAME II revision and subsidy by the Maharashtra Govt., the adoption rate of EVs will further increase in the coming months. Hence, we have launched our first flagship store in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility currently has 15 showrooms Pan-India and we are planning to expand to 115 showrooms by the end of 2021. We will also be launching 10 flagships stores in the current year,” Narang added.

Omega Seiki Mobility has indigenously designed, developed and is now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under the Rage+ brand. The company has also introduced India’s first refrigerated electric three-wheeler under the brand name Rage+ Frost. The vehicle is meant for the last-mile delivery of vaccines, pharmaceutical, dairy and poultry products.

