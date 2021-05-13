Omega Seiki Partners Log 9 Materials to Bring Rapid Battery Charging to Electric Three-Wheelers

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd, part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Log 9 Materials introducing rapid charging battery technology in its Rage+ electric 3W platform. As per a statement issued by the company, this is the first time in India that fast charging technology is being introduced in commercial three-wheelers. A switch to rapid charging batteries will prove instrumental in transforming the last-mile delivery ecosystem in the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The technology will be first introduced in Range+ in two variants, a 5.8 kWh, 120 Ah unit and a 6.5 kWh, 140 Ah battery which will take 30 minutes and 35 minutes respectively to charge fully. Both variants can operate in temperatures between -40°C and +65°C, making them perfect for Indian conditions. Developed by Log 9 Materials, these batteries are claimed to have 15,000 charge cycles. Additionally, the company also says that they will offer a 15-year warranty.

Omega Seiki Rage+ with Rapid Charging batteries will claim a range of around 65 to 100 km when fully charged.

Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Indian startups like Log 9 Materials are close to my heart and are an integral part of India’s electric vehicle revolution. The Rapid charging batteries will not only provide a solution to range anxiety as they can be quickly charged in under 30 minutes but will also be value for money to our customers due to their long life and reliability.”

Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials said “India needs battery technologies built ground up based on local conditions, requirements and usage patterns. This has been the underlying thesis of our technology development at Log 9 Materials. Our RapidX battery technology addresses the core challenges of high downtime due to charging, low reliability due to dropping power in the vehicle during discharge and rapidly degrading the range of the vehicle as the battery gets old. This will drive adoption of EVs in the last mile sector where there is a huge pent up demand.”

Also Watch:

Omega Seiki Mobility and Log 9 Material are specifically targeting B2B last-mile delivery segment for the deployment of its rapid charging batteries in the Rage+ RapidEV variant of the original Rage+ platform. Utilising its expertise and technical know-how of supercapacitor technology, these batteries by Log 9 Materials are claimed to be superior as compared to the EV batteries currently available in the domestic and global markets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here