Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Three Leading Italian Automotive Component Manufacturers

Omega Seiki signed an MOU with three leading Italian engineering design, development and electronics companies in the automotive sector. The business collaboration was facilitated by GB CON a leading business consulting firm started by Angelo Pavonne, an industry veteran. Omega Seiki Mobility is part of Anglian Omega business group who has a significant presence in steel, automotive components and infrastructure business pan India. The group has set up a separate business vertical for electric vehicles under Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. They launched the first fully electric 3-wheeler RAGE+ in the market during the Auto Expo in Feb 2020. Its last-mile mobility fleet operations are managed under brand name “UNOXpress” providing end to end mobility solution for e-commerce, pharma, and food delivery companies.

The three Italian companies in automotive R&D space include Nova Progetti, bylogix S.R.L. and Beond. These Turin based companies specialise in complete vehicle engineering from early concept to serial production. Each of them brings their unique specialisation in the high-end automotive R&D space.

NOVA PROGETTI was founded in early 1982 by Renzo Avidano and Mario Colucci. Since 2001 Stefano Iacoponi, former Technical Director of Fiat Auto, collaborates in the company.

NOVA PROGETTI specializes in feasibility studies and design of IC engines, transmissions, electric vehicles, suspensions, chassis and its lay-out, including the FEM model and its structural and modal analysis and motion analysis, elasto kinematics and virtual analysis of the dynamic behavior of vehicle.

Its product development services include Product Engineering, Construction of working prototypes of whole chassis, Powertrain, suspensions, and components. Assistance to tests for both IC engines as well Electric vehicles.

Bylogix S.R.L. is a company specializing in embedded electronics for vehicles, body computer application, dashboard application, building data analytics and artificial intelligence interface for vehicles. Its cutting-edge technologies include autonomous vehicle engineering analysis and feasibility study, hardware and software components selection, algorithm & code generation and integration.

BEOND is an Innovative SME focus on Advanced Engineering service and Custom Battery Prototypes Solutions in Li-Ion battery technology. It develops, designs, builds, does testing and validation of Battery Pack for custom prototype and automotive special application. BEOND has deep knowledge from cells and chemical composition, to cooling systems, vehicle performance engineering and Hybrid/Electric Vehicles.

Together these companies are into high-end R&D of electric vehicles and have worked with leading European OEMs like FCA, GM, IVECO, CNH etc, across the entire automotive space of cars, commercial vehicles, and tractors. They have also developed their own electric city car named VEGA. This is a unique combination of complete vehicle engineering from styling, mechanical design, engineering analysis, advanced electronics, AI and batteries.