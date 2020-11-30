Omega Seiki to Launch Electric Tractor, Cargo Pick-up Truck as Part of Expansion Plan

Omega Seiki Mobility aims to bring in multiple electric products including two-wheelers, a four-wheeler cargo vehicle and a tractor over the next two years, as per a top company official. The company, which is a part of the Delhi-based Anglian Omega Group, also aims to set up manufacturing facilities across various parts of the country.

Omega Seiki already has multiple manufacturing sites in Delhi/NCR. The company also plans to have around 200 dealerships across the country by the end of next year. It has earmarked an initial investment of Rs 200 crore for the projects and going ahead aims to raise another Rs 1,000 crore in order to fund the expansion plans.

"We are going to have factories and we are going to line up the products, we are going to be non-stop from here till next few years," Anglian Omega Group Chairman Uday Narang told .

Omega Seiki earlier signed an MOU with three leading Italian engineering design, development and electronics companies in the automotive sector. The business collaboration was facilitated by GB CON a leading business consulting firm started by Angelo Pavonne, an industry veteran.

Omega Seiki Mobility is part of Anglian Omega business group who has a significant presence in steel, automotive components and infrastructure business pan India. The group has set up a separate business vertical for electric vehicles under Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

They launched the first fully electric 3-wheeler RAGE+ in the market during the Auto Expo in Feb 2020. Its last-mile mobility fleet operations are managed under brand name “UNOXpress” providing end to end mobility solution for e-commerce, pharma, and food delivery companies.