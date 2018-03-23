On World Water Day, Mercedes-Benz India Launches Waterless Car Washing for Home Use

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz continued its service differentiation initiative by introducing a unique eco-friendly ‘Waterless Car Washing’. With the introduction of ‘Quick and Clean’, Mercedes-Benz India is now offering a waterless and eco-friendly solution for car maintenance for “Home use”. In addition, the company also introduced a new range of specialized Mercedes-Benz Chemical Products for the best maintenance of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.Speaking on the introduction of the new products, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we value preserving the environment, and our concerted efforts are towards attaining environmental objectives. On world water day, with an intention to stop the wastage of potable water for car washing at home, we have introduced Waterless Dry Wash for domestic use. This initiative will not only save millions of litres of potable water, but will also provide a superlative ownership experience by presenting innovative products and services to our discerning consumers. Following the introduction of the country’s first state-of-art BSVI diesel engine in the new S-Class, we are now glad to launch yet another unique and environmentally friendly product range.”Water shortage is one of the major global problems and many countries face acute water shortage. The introduction of ‘Quick and Clean’ or waterless wash is an innovative initiative from Mercedes-Benz which when performed properly, gives the same or a better finish just by cleaning the vehicle with special cloth. It is an environmental friendly product which do not affect the user and the environment. When water is used for washing along with shampoo, this water is absorbed in the soil, which contaminates the minerals in the soils. Further, groundwater channel may get polluted and contaminated due to the use of alkaline solutions in shampoos. However, on the contrary, if only water is used, it leaves behind traces of minerals on the vehicles, monograms, door moldings and in some cases, accelerates corrosion.“Quick and Clean” offers streak-free cleaning of glass as well as painted surface, rubber and plastic surface. It helps in eliminating figure prints and small residues of dirt. Being mild on skin and not harmful to health, it is biodegradable and therefore environmentally friendly. The product is approved by the material testing department of Daimler AG.Mercedes-Benz also introduced the Mercedes-Benz Genuine Oil, which consists of exceptionally high-performance components and additives that offer optimum performance, reliability, longer usability and lower fuel consumption. It allows perfect lubricating properties from minus 30 to plus 260 degree Celsius, ensuring that the car operates reliably in any season and in all weather conditions.