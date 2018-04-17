One of Only Six Ferrari Sergios Built up for Auction

Ferrari Sergio to be sold at auction in May. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Car auctions probably don't get a lot more glamorous than the RM Sotheby's sale to be held in Monaco in May, and it becomes even more glamorous when it's revealed one of the star attractions will be a Ferrari Sergio that's one of just six ever built.The Ferrari Sergio was created as a tribute to the head of the Pininfarina design house and son of its founder when he passed away in 2012, and it was an extremely limited-run special edition supercar. Now, the rare opportunity to own one of the six of these cars that are in existence has come around as one is going under the hammer with just 200km on the clock -- and the kind of outrageous price tag you'd probably expect for such a car. Although it's an auction and it could therefore go for any amount of money, the wise heads at Sotheby's have come together and placed an estimate of €3.47 million ($4.3million) on the car.These six Sergios were based on the 458 Spider, but they feature an uprated version of the 4.5-liter V-8 from the 458 Speciale that boasts and impressive 597bhp. Thanks to that, the Sergio stands as the most powerful naturally-aspirated V-8 Ferrari has ever produced. And now that Ferrari has turned to turbocharging with the 488 GTB, it means the Sergio could turn out to be the holder of a record that may never be beaten.This is the first time a Sergio has gone up for sale on the open market.The example in question was built for Aluko Kolawole, who is a Nigerian oil magnate, and at the time of purchasing the car it would have cost roughly $3 million from the factory. This particular example was also the one Ferrari used to unveil the Sergio to the world at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, so its appreciation of more than a million dollars since then reflects the rarity, heritage and importance of this very special car.The auction takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on May 12, 2018.