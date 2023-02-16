Mahindra’s ultra-exclusive edition of the XUV400 e-SUV caused quite a stir when it recently fetched a whopping Rs 1.75 crore at an auction. The automaker had announced the creation of a very special, one-of-a-kind edition of the XUV400 electric SUV, for charity auction last year. The winning bid was finally announced over a month after the auction was held in December 2022.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, handed over the keys of the prized car to the highest bidder, Karunakar Kundavaram, in an event at Hyderabad. The one-of-one edition resulted from a collaboration between the brand’s chief design officer, Pratap Bose, and fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu.

To celebrate this momentous partnership, the SUV proudly features a ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ insignia and an Arctic Blue theme. It retains the same basic silhouette as the standard version but is emblazoned with a copper-finished twin-peaks logo with an Arctic Blue outline.

The XUV400 is Mahindra’s first-ever pure electric SUV in the Indian market. It will take on rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV and Citroen e-C3. It is available in two variants, EC and EL, priced at Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively (both the priced are ex-showroom). The all-electric XUV400 is available in five different colour options - Infinity Blue, Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Everest White, and Arctic Blue. Customers can opt for a satin copper dual-tone shade, too.

The XUV400 EL comes with a 39.4 kWh IP67-certified battery pack. The XUV400 EC, on the other hand, is powered by a 34.5 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV boasts of a 418-litre boot space and comes with a standard three-year or unlimited kilometre warranty, as well as an eight-year or 160,000-kilometre warranty for the battery and electric motor.

Mahindra claims that it has already received over 15,000 orders for this electric SUV since the bookings began on January 26. The automaker has stated that deliveries for these bookings will be completed in around seven months.

