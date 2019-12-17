One-Off Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom Gets Sublime Floral Interiors and Peacock Blue Paint Job
The vehicle was inspired primarily by the Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.
Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom. (Image source: Rolls-Royce)
For an entrepreneur with an incredible passion for flowers who even named some of his children after flowers, Rolls-Royce has designed a Rose Phantom complete with a sublime rose-embroidered interior and Peacock blue paint job.
Answering a request by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur with an "an extraordinary passion for flowers," Rolls-Royce created the Rose Phantom, a model with a redesigned interior with body panels and a ceiling covered in embroidered roses and butterflies.
The vehicle was inspired primarily by the Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, because "the patron wanted to create that same feeling of awe; an abundance of flowers to lift the spirit and celebrate nature's decadent beauty, in the Rose Phantom's serene interior."
Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom. (Image source: Rolls-Royce)
On the outside, the Phantom is finished in Peacock blue paint -- selected by his daughter Magnolia -- that complements the sky-blue leather interior seating and floral embroidery spanning the ceiling and inside of the side doors. The multitude of stitched roses resemble those in the Rolls-Royce garden by appearing in the various stages of the growth cycle -- some fully blossom while others are buds. A small collection of Peacock and Adonis Blue butterflies complements the flowers.
