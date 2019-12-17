One-Off Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom Gets Sublime Floral Interiors and Peacock Blue Paint Job

For an entrepreneur with an incredible passion for flowers who even named some of his children after flowers, Rolls-Royce has designed a Rose Phantom complete with a sublime rose-embroidered interior and Peacock blue paint job.

Answering a request by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur with an "an extraordinary passion for flowers," Rolls-Royce created the Rose Phantom, a model with a redesigned interior with body panels and a ceiling covered in embroidered roses and butterflies.

The vehicle was inspired primarily by the Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, because "the patron wanted to create that same feeling of awe; an abundance of flowers to lift the spirit and celebrate nature's decadent beauty, in the Rose Phantom's serene interior."

Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom. (Image source: Rolls-Royce)

On the outside, the Phantom is finished in Peacock blue paint -- selected by his daughter Magnolia -- that complements the sky-blue leather interior seating and floral embroidery spanning the ceiling and inside of the side doors. The multitude of stitched roses resemble those in the Rolls-Royce garden by appearing in the various stages of the growth cycle -- some fully blossom while others are buds. A small collection of Peacock and Adonis Blue butterflies complements the flowers.

