AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

One Person Dead After Being Hit by Southwest Airlines' Boeing 737 Landing at Airport

The APD said the deceased person was not dressed as an airport worker

The APD said the deceased person was not dressed as an airport worker

The runway where the incident happened was closed thereafter. The airport, located just south of Texas' capital, has another runway where flights kept going.

Share this:

A person was killed late Thursday after being struck by a plane landing at an airport in Austin, Texas, officials said. The person was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft on Thursday evening, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas said on Twitter, adding that the incident was being probed. The deceased was an adult, emergency officials added.

The airport said that a pilot had spotted a person on the runway before the death was reported.

"According to initial information, Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that they saw an unauthorized individual on runway 17-Right, after their aircraft (a Boeing 737) touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday", the airport said.

"AUS Airport Operations investigated the report and found the victim on the runway," according to the airport's statement, which also added that the Austin Police Department (APD) was leading the probe into the incident.

According to local media, the APD said the deceased person was not dressed as an airport worker. The Federal Aviation Administration was assisting the APD in probing the incident.

The runway where the incident happened was closed thereafter. The airport, located just south of Texas' capital, has another runway where flights kept going.

Image source

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading