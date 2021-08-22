One Way Toll Cost on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to Cost Rs 1100: Report

The 701 long Samruddhi Expressway connecting Nagpur to Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai is touted as the ‘fastest’ expressway in India. The high-speed corridor that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5500 crore is designed for a top speed of 150 km. However, to experience the thrill of this ‘fastest’ Indian expressway, car owners will have to spend over Rs 1000 on a one-way trip. A The Times of India report citing Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s joint managing director Anil Kumar Gaikwad said that the toll for lightweight vehicles (LWV) or cars on this Samruddhi Expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai will be Rs 1100.

Gaikwad along with Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde and other officials carried an inspection of the work of the project.

Gaikwad said that the toll will be based on the 2008 guidelines issued by the central government. LWVs will be charged Rs 1.65 per km and toll will be charged for the exact km used on the expressway. The toll for heavy vehicles will be thrice the rate for light vehicles

Meanwhile, minister Shinde announced a revised deadline for the completion of the project and said that the stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi become operational from December this year. Further, the stretch up to Thane will begin operation by December 2022.

Shinde ruled out any escalation in cost due to the delay and said that efforts were being made to meet the deadline but because of the COVID-19 pandemic meeting, the earlier deadline was not possible.

He said that project will facilitate developmental activities in the area and help bring in industries in the area. He concluded that once the expressway becomes fully functional, the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai will be reduced to 6-7 hours from 15 hours. The government also plans to set up a 250 Mw solar plant along the corridor and will also plant trees in addition to the existing greenery.

