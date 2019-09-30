Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

OnePlus 7T Camera Turned into a Traffic Light to Spread Road Awareness by Mumbai Police

The OnePlus 7T is undoubtedly one of the most popular phones on the internet right now and Mumbai Police has decided to use it, in a clever way as always, to spread road awareness.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
OnePlus 7T Camera Turned into a Traffic Light to Spread Road Awareness by Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police spreading traffic awareness through Twitter. (Image source: Twitter/ Mumbai Police)

Mumbai Police's Twitter is popular for being up to date with all what's trending in the world of internet and among millennials. The authority tweeted a graphic converting the three rear cameras of a mobile phone to traffic signals. In the past, the Mumbai Police has made it to the headlines several times for their witty ways of spreading awareness about various issues. But given that the phone used in the Tweet looks identical to the OnePlus 7T (even if it doesn't have the logo), and given just how popular the latest phone from the house on OnePlus is, we have to say that it is perhaps one of the coolest ways to reach out to people and spread awareness.

From memes to vine references one can find almost anything trending on the authority's handle wittily modified to spread awareness about safety. Here are a few of the ones that we're talking about.

So without a doubt, Mumbai Police has some clever ways to spread road awareness and we cannot wait to see what they come up with next.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
