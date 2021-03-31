Only 1 Percent of Households in India Take 45 Percent of Flights, Says Global Study on Frequent Flyers

A recent study by climate campaign group Possible has put light on the inequality among flyers across the world. While the numbers of other countries are worth to be noted, the figures of India is quite shocking. The study found out that only 1 per cent of the households in India take 45 per cent of flights.

In the UK, 70 per cent of flights are taken by a wealthy 15 per cent of the population, with 57 per cent not flying across borders whatsoever. In recent times, reports suggest that there have been calls for a frequent flyer levy - a tax that increases the more you fly each year.

Greenpeace, an international environmental conservation organisation, has spoken in favour of the tax and also wants air miles banned as it ‘encourages’ frequent flying.

Raising questions of the potential cess, the UK government said that it was reviewing aviation taxes, however, insisted that a frequent flier levy would pose several problems. Meanwhile, the campaigners believe frequent flyer levies would be broadly popular because they disproportionately affect the rich, who fly the most.

The UK Citizens’ Assembly last year supported the principle that people who fly more should be taxed more. Research for the climate campaign group Possible suggests that, in the United States, only 12 percent of people take two-thirds of flights. The government’s advisory Climate Change Committee wants a levy on frequent fliers.