Only 2 Percent of Automotive Companies in India Implementing AI Projects

Just two percent of major automotive companies in India are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) projects compared with 25 percent in the US and 9 percent in China, according to the French technology services major Capgemini. Globally, just 10 percent of major automotive companies are implementing AI projects, with many falling short of an opportunity that could increase operating profit by up to 16 percent, said the report.Since 2017, the number of automotive companies that have successfully scaled up AI implementation has increased only marginally, from 7 percent to 10 percent. However, more significant has been the increase in companies not using AI, from 26 percent to 39 percent, the findings showed. According to the report from the Capgemini Research Institute, just 26 percent of companies are now piloting AI projects, down from 41 percent in 2017."These findings show the progress of AI in the automotive industry has hit a speedbump," said Markus Winkler, Executive Vice-President, Global Head of Automotive at Capgemini. "While some companies are enjoying considerable success, others have struggled to focus on the most effective use cases, vehicle manufacturers need to start seeing AI not as a standalone opportunity, but as a strategic capability required to shape the future which they must organise investment, talent and governance around," Winkler said.