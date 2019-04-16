English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Open for Partnerships in Electric Vehicle Space: Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland may be looking at partnerships in electric vehicles segment in future in a bid to cut huge costs involved in developing new technologies in this space, a top company official said.
For representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Loading...
Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland may look at partnerships in electric vehicles segment in future in a bid to cut huge costs involved in developing new technologies in this space, a top company official said. In the traditional internal combustion engine segment, the Hinduja group flagship firm, however, would like to go on in its own, having built a strong portfolio of engines over the years.
"We have our own team working on electric vehicles (EVs) but the segment is a new area and there are many changes happening over there. If we see possible opportunity whether it is on batteries or different aspects of EV programme, I think we will keep our mind open," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told PTI.
One of the foremost reasons for keeping the option open for collaboration in the EV segment is to keep development costs under control, he added. Last year, the company had bagged its first major electric bus order for the supply of 50 buses to the Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System.
Hinduja said the company already has an electric bus on the ground and is now making efforts to develop a new range of such buses as well.
"The aspiration is to make sure that we have a portfolio of products that is amicable to whatever requirements that different states have and private users as well," he added.
When asked if the collaborations could also happen in terms of traditional vehicles, Hinduja said the company has been focussing on self-reliance.
"We had a relationship with Iveco for 19 years and that point in time we also got an opportunity to work with a global OEM, but we wanted to make sure that not only Ashok Leyland build self-reliance in technology but is focussed on products that are really suitable for the Indian market," he noted.
Hinduja further said: "If we work with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) they will always have a portfolio they are working on and they say choose whatsoever is applicable for India and then you are looking at cutting costs to make something suitable whereas our approach is always is India first." In traditional products, the company has been able to be self-sufficient, he said.
Ashok Leyland has had tie-ups with various firms over the years. In 2016, Ashok Leyland had ended its eight-year-old partnership with Nissan Motor Co as both partners agreed to part ways.
Nissan sold its stake in three joint ventures to Ashok Leyland.
In May 2008, Ashok Leyland and Nissan had formed three JVs -- Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd (ALNVL) for vehicles manufacturing; Nissan Ashok Leyland Power Train Ltd (NALPT) for making power trains; and Nissan Ashok Leyland Technologies Ltd (NALT), a technology joint venture.
"We have our own team working on electric vehicles (EVs) but the segment is a new area and there are many changes happening over there. If we see possible opportunity whether it is on batteries or different aspects of EV programme, I think we will keep our mind open," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja told PTI.
One of the foremost reasons for keeping the option open for collaboration in the EV segment is to keep development costs under control, he added. Last year, the company had bagged its first major electric bus order for the supply of 50 buses to the Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System.
Hinduja said the company already has an electric bus on the ground and is now making efforts to develop a new range of such buses as well.
"The aspiration is to make sure that we have a portfolio of products that is amicable to whatever requirements that different states have and private users as well," he added.
When asked if the collaborations could also happen in terms of traditional vehicles, Hinduja said the company has been focussing on self-reliance.
"We had a relationship with Iveco for 19 years and that point in time we also got an opportunity to work with a global OEM, but we wanted to make sure that not only Ashok Leyland build self-reliance in technology but is focussed on products that are really suitable for the Indian market," he noted.
Hinduja further said: "If we work with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) they will always have a portfolio they are working on and they say choose whatsoever is applicable for India and then you are looking at cutting costs to make something suitable whereas our approach is always is India first." In traditional products, the company has been able to be self-sufficient, he said.
Ashok Leyland has had tie-ups with various firms over the years. In 2016, Ashok Leyland had ended its eight-year-old partnership with Nissan Motor Co as both partners agreed to part ways.
Nissan sold its stake in three joint ventures to Ashok Leyland.
In May 2008, Ashok Leyland and Nissan had formed three JVs -- Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd (ALNVL) for vehicles manufacturing; Nissan Ashok Leyland Power Train Ltd (NALPT) for making power trains; and Nissan Ashok Leyland Technologies Ltd (NALT), a technology joint venture.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' Scene from 'DDLJ'?
- Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
- Champions League: Injury-Hit Juventus Depend on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ajax in Quarter-final
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results