English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2018: Genesis Unveils 5 Special Edition of G90 Sedan for 90th Academy Awards
The five inaugural Special Edition cars that debuted at the 2017 Academy Awards joins the new collection during this year’s Oscars weekend.
Genesis G90 Special Edition commissioned by Vanity Fair for Oscars 2018. (Image: Genesis)
Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai Motors, in the lead-up to the 90th Academy Awards, premieres five new G90 Special Edition flagship sedans with the help of media partner, Vanity Fair. The five inaugural Special Edition cars that debuted at the 2017 Academy Awards joins the new collection during this year’s Oscars weekend.
Each G90 is designed to arrive in character at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and to serve as transportation for an award nominee or influencer. “Genesis is a design-driven brand, and there is no better moment than the Academy Awards to connect with the entertainment community,” said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. “We are thrilled to continue the tradition of tailoring the G90 to showcase our creativity.”
Genesis G90 Special Edition for the Oscars 2018. (Image: Genesis)
This is the second year that Genesis has worked with Vanity Fair to create bespoke, show-stopping interpretations of the G90. This year’s cadre of sedans incorporates stunning interior materials to match the signature, two-tone exterior treatment.
The five G90 sedans, and their design themes, that will make their red-carpet debuts at the Academy Awards will be:
A Touch of Sensuality: Finished in warm light silver and matte cocoa brown, this G90 epitomizes a cause for celebration. Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa leather interior offer a smooth embrace to the passenger.
Stardust: This G90 sedan practically sparkles under the award show lights, with deep flakes of dark gray. Tuxedo-style black velvet lines the cockpit.
Genesis G90 Special Edition cabin. (Image: Genesis)
Emerald Dream: Saturation is in the details of this G90 finished in complementary hunter green and dark brown. Inside, the Genesis logo is featured in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.
The Ruler: This brick-red and gray G90 demonstrates a dynamic approach to the Genesis color and trim philosophy. The red Nubuck leather interior is enhanced by free-flowing, organic patterns reminiscent of a designer’s sketch.
Refined Understatement: With silver-dotted piping and a refined finish to the black Nubuck and Nappa leathers, this G90 in dark blue and matte white appends a modern and fresh point to the collection.
Following their appearance in Hollywood, the G90 Special Edition sedans will be showcased at Genesis Gangnam in the prime business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, as well as at future Genesis brand events.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Each G90 is designed to arrive in character at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and to serve as transportation for an award nominee or influencer. “Genesis is a design-driven brand, and there is no better moment than the Academy Awards to connect with the entertainment community,” said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. “We are thrilled to continue the tradition of tailoring the G90 to showcase our creativity.”
Genesis G90 Special Edition for the Oscars 2018. (Image: Genesis)
This is the second year that Genesis has worked with Vanity Fair to create bespoke, show-stopping interpretations of the G90. This year’s cadre of sedans incorporates stunning interior materials to match the signature, two-tone exterior treatment.
The five G90 sedans, and their design themes, that will make their red-carpet debuts at the Academy Awards will be:
A Touch of Sensuality: Finished in warm light silver and matte cocoa brown, this G90 epitomizes a cause for celebration. Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa leather interior offer a smooth embrace to the passenger.
Stardust: This G90 sedan practically sparkles under the award show lights, with deep flakes of dark gray. Tuxedo-style black velvet lines the cockpit.
Genesis G90 Special Edition cabin. (Image: Genesis)
Emerald Dream: Saturation is in the details of this G90 finished in complementary hunter green and dark brown. Inside, the Genesis logo is featured in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.
The Ruler: This brick-red and gray G90 demonstrates a dynamic approach to the Genesis color and trim philosophy. The red Nubuck leather interior is enhanced by free-flowing, organic patterns reminiscent of a designer’s sketch.
Refined Understatement: With silver-dotted piping and a refined finish to the black Nubuck and Nappa leathers, this G90 in dark blue and matte white appends a modern and fresh point to the collection.
Following their appearance in Hollywood, the G90 Special Edition sedans will be showcased at Genesis Gangnam in the prime business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, as well as at future Genesis brand events.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'
- Oscars 2018: Beachy Waves Made Star's Hair Game Strong at the Red Carpet
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival
- Jaydev Unadkat Eyes ODI Berth With Good Showing in Sri Lanka
- Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar to Lead Strong Field in Fed Cup