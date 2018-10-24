Osian to Hold Automobile Art Auction in Mumbai on October 26

Artworks of masters like M F Husain, S H Raza and F N Souza and memorabilia related to India's finest vintage and classic automobiles will go under the hammer at two auctions here later this week. Osian's auctions - Indian Modern & Contemporary Fine Arts; and Automobilia: the Art of the Historical Vehicle - will take place on October 26 at the Osian's HQ at Nariman Bhavan in Nariman Point and will begin at 7:00 pm.The automobilia auction will see the sale of select paintings of vintage and classic automobiles and carriages; Hollywood and Indian cinema publicity material related to cars; posters, postcards and letters with an automobile connection."Osian's is back to full strength, ready to serve and help rebuild India's cultural infrastructure and the various art and artifacts markets. With the launch of our Historical Vehicles Auction House Division, we are adding a new dimension to our business," says Osian's Group chairman Neville Tuli.