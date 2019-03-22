English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 13000 Challans Issued in Delhi for Traffic Violation During Holi Celebrations
A total of 13,219 challans were issued for violation of traffic rules on Thursday, including 1,591 for drunken driving.
Picture for representation.
Delhiites celebrated the 'festival of colours' with pomp and splendour on Thursday with people smearing colours on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets. The Delhi Police issued more than 13,000 challans for violation of traffic rules, including drunk driving. The number of challans issued by the police increased by around 4,000 this year, but the total number of drunken drive cases reduced by 300, a senior traffic police officer said.
He said 13,219 challans, including 1,591 for drunken driving, were issued for violation of traffic rules on Thursday. In 2018, over 9,300 people were challaned and 1,900 booked for drunken driving. The Delhi traffic police earlier urged people to follow the traffic rules and advised motorists not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals and asked two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding to make the festival safe and secure.
Mumbai Police penalised at least 725 persons for drunken driving in the city Thursday. Police deployment had been increased in the city in view of Holi revelry. Apart from drunken driving, action was taken for rash driving in 166 cases, over-speeding in 430 cases, triple seat riding in 789 cases. Action was also taken for riding without helmet in 4,738 cases.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
