Over 14,000 Units of MG Hector SUVs Recalled Due to Emission-Related Issues

MG Motor India has recalled over 14,000 units of the BS6 MG Hector petrol- DCT because of emission-related issues. This comes after the vehicles failed to clear Conformity of Production (CoP) testing conducted by the International Center for Automotive Technology (iCAT) in Manesar, Haryana. According to the Firstpost, the sampling models had come from MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol Gujarat. The cars failed the CoP testing in relation to the type of certification for the DCT petrol variant of the SUV.

The testing showed that there was a difference in hydrocarbon and NOx emission when testing the Hector DCT BS6 sample models obtained from the company. However, this issue was reportedly caused by a software glitch that can be fixed easily with an update without the need for a much complex process.

The company hopes to get the formal clearance for the solution in near future and has already directed its dealerships to contact their customers with affected models. MG plans to fix the issue on all the affected models by the end of this year.

MG which made its debut in India with the launch of its midsize SUV Hector in July 2019 has made its own space in the market. The company has sold over 60,000 units of Hector in both petrol and diesel terrain option combines. In terms of the engines, the Hector is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol variant that comes with the ability to produce maximum power if 142 bhp coupled with 250 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the SUV also gets a 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine that has a maximum output of 170 bp and 350Nm of torque.

Last year, MG introduced its much-awaited SUV Gloster in the Indian market. The company also entered the emerging EV segment in India with the introduction of the MG ZS EV. The 5-seater EV comes at a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (showroom). in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here