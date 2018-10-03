English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 1500 Triumph Motorcycle Owners Across India Take Part in the 2018 Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride
These Triumph riders were riding to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and men's mental health.
Triumph owners gearing up for the DGR 2018 ride. (Image: Triumph)
Loading...
Over 1500 Triumph Motorcycle owners across cities during early morning hours of Sunday-30th September geared up for their classic styled motorcycle to celebrate the 5th edition of Triumph Distinguished Gentlemen’s ride. These Triumph riders were riding to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and men's mental health.
Leading the ride from Mumbai- Shoeb Farooq, General Manager Triumph Motorcycles India said- “Prostate cancer affects many around the world. By supporting this prestigious annual ride event, we raise awareness and funds for research to save million lives across the globe. We are delighted to be able to support and participate in such an extraordinary and wonderful event, for such a powerful cause for good. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a brilliant initiative which not only successfully establishes and strengthens the bond amongst fellow motorcyclists but also is aimed at promoting a noble cause. “
Triumph has the largest classic range comprising of 7 classic motorcycles that took part in the ride. Motorcycles such as the Bonneville series, Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Street Scrambler, Speedmaster and the Thruxton R.
Dressing up for the event is an integral part of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Various titles were up for grabs amongst two-wheeler enthusiasts. Riders took part were awarded Most Distinguished Motorcycle, Most Distinguished Couple, Most Distinguished Gentleman, Most Distinguished Lady, Most Distinguished Moustache, Most Distinguished Beard, and Most Distinguished Junior.
Leading the ride from Mumbai- Shoeb Farooq, General Manager Triumph Motorcycles India said- “Prostate cancer affects many around the world. By supporting this prestigious annual ride event, we raise awareness and funds for research to save million lives across the globe. We are delighted to be able to support and participate in such an extraordinary and wonderful event, for such a powerful cause for good. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a brilliant initiative which not only successfully establishes and strengthens the bond amongst fellow motorcyclists but also is aimed at promoting a noble cause. “
Triumph has the largest classic range comprising of 7 classic motorcycles that took part in the ride. Motorcycles such as the Bonneville series, Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Street Scrambler, Speedmaster and the Thruxton R.
Dressing up for the event is an integral part of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Various titles were up for grabs amongst two-wheeler enthusiasts. Riders took part were awarded Most Distinguished Motorcycle, Most Distinguished Couple, Most Distinguished Gentleman, Most Distinguished Lady, Most Distinguished Moustache, Most Distinguished Beard, and Most Distinguished Junior.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos Rue Missed Chances as FC Pune City Take Deserving Draw
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...