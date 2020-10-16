Over 2 Lakh India-Made Hyundai Creta SUVs Exported Since Launch in 2015

Bolstering the Centre's 'Make in India' drive, automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday said it has exported over two lakh units of 'Made-in-India' compact SUV Creta.

"The magnanimous 2,00,000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai's undeterred focus and commitment to 'Make in India, Made for the world'," said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"Hyundai's state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life."

The compact SUV was launched in 2015. In CY 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country specific preference and demand.

The company had an export share of 26 per cent during CY2019 in passenger car exports from India. Besides, Hyundai has also surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting cars to 88 countries.

At present, the company is exporting 10 models namely -- Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (Nios) and Grand i10 (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and all new Creta.