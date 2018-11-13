English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 2,200 Heavy Vehicles Denied Entry Into Delhi From November 8 to 12: Traffic police
6,202 vehicles were checked and 2,271 vehicles were returned from 11 PM on November 8 till 5 AM on November 12.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Over 2,200 vehicles were returned from Delhi's borders during the four-day restriction -- from November 8 to November 12 -- on the entry of heavy vehicles in the national capital in the wake of high pollution levels in the city, a senior Traffic Police official said.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar, 6,202 vehicles were checked and 2,271 vehicles were returned from 11 PM on November 8 till 5 AM on November 12.
As many as 3,931 vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed inside the national capital from 11 PM on November 11 till 5 AM on November 12, he said.
The officer said 1,907 vehicles were checked and 736 vehicles were returned between 11 PM on November 11 and 5 AM on November 12.
Around 1,171 vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed inside the national capital during this period, he said.
The restriction on the entry of heavy vehicles was imposed from November 8 to November 11 but was later extended by a day by the Supreme Court-appointed agency on the recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board-led task force, which reviews the national capital's air quality.
Delhi's air quality turned severe again on Monday evening as the pollution level increased due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like low wind speed, authorities said Monday.
The overall air quality index in the city was recorded at 406 which fall in the severe category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
