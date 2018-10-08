English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 300 Vehicles Fined in Delhi for Violating Anti-Pollution Measures
The mega drive launched in view of poor ambient air quality in the city in winters and it will continue till the festival of Diwali.
Representative image.
Over 300 vehicles were fined for violating anti-pollution measures in the national capital on the first day of a "mega drive" Sunday, officials said. The mega drive launched in view of poor ambient air quality in the city in winters and it will continue till the festival of Diwali, a senior Transport official said.
"On the first day of the drive, a total of 311 motorists were fined," he said. Fines to the tune of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 were realised from the drivers violating the rules, he said.
As many as 158 were fined for violating anti-pollution rules and another 153 were challaned for not having valid 'pollution under check' certificate, he added. Forty teams comprising 5-6 Transport Department officials have been deployed for the drive, the official said.
