Over 30000 Motorcycle Riders Fined in Puducherry for Not Wearing Helmet - Traffic Police

Around 30,000 people have been booked for riding motorcycles without wearing helmets in the Union Territory of Puducherry since February 11, a senior police officer said. The officer said traffic policemen have been noting down registration numbers of motorcycles when they come across the riders without helmets.A court summons will be issued to the violators. The first-time offender will be levied a penalty of Rs 100 and in case of repetition of the offense an enhanced penalty of Rs 300 will be levied. For violations of the rule thereafter, riders' driving licence would be cancelled, the officer said.It goes without saying that safety is paramount while driving/ riding a vehicle. Be it seat belts or helmets, one can't compromise with safety while travelling in a vehicle. Not only it's important for your safety, but others too. Helmet, small safety equipment has saved millions of lives and there is enough proof of the same. Yet there are countries like India, where people don't give much importance to helmet.We advise everyone to wear a helmet.