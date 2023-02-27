Holi, the festival of colours, is closing in and people have already started travelling to their hometowns. Hundreds of thousands of people will be travelling back and forth from cities across the country. But there is some bad news for people who have already planned their travel in the next few days starting today. Indian Railways has cancelled more than 400 trains starting today (February 27). A total of 407 trains will be cancelled — some completely and others partially. Some of the major trains on the list are Express Special from Gorakhpur to Chhapra, Superfast Express from Chandigarh to Amritsar, Kumbh Express from Howrah to Dehradun, Udaipur City to Kolkata Express and Mahabodhi Express train running between New Delhi to Gaya.

The railway traffic in West Bengal will be the most affected by cancellations. Many long-distance trains travelling to and from Punjab and New Delhi will also be cancelled. According to the list, 354 trains have been completely cancelled, 53 trains partially cancelled, 25 trains have been rescheduled and 49 trains have been diverted from their usual route. This big change in schedules will cause immense inconvenience to passengers as festivals call for more travel than usual and the timing of the cancellations is not exactly desirable.

If you are someone who planned your Holi week vacations and travels, it is important to check your train’s status and also inform family and friends who have planned their holidays to do the same. Almost all information about the Indian Railways is available online for people to check. You can check your train status and list of trains that have been cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted online. All the information will be available on either the official IRCTC website or the NTES app. Users can get information about train status on either https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or https://www.irctchelp.in/cancelled-trains-list/#list2.

Here are the steps involved in knowing the train status online:

To check the status of the train, visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/.

Now fill in the captcha.

You will then see the Exceptional Trains option.

Click on that option.

Here the option of a list of cancelled, re-scheduled and diverted trains will be available.

By clicking on them one by one, you can know about the cancelled, rescheduled and diverted trains.

By clicking on Train Exceptional info, you can check the status of the train by its name or number.

