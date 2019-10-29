Over 600 Mercedes-Benz Delivered on Dhanteras, Bookings for GLE Open

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced that it sold off the current GLE 3 months ahead of plan owing to unprecedented customer demand from across India. Mercedes-Benz has hence opened the bookings for the upcoming new generation GLE scheduled to be launched before Auto Expo 2020. The GLE remains one of the most important products for Mercedes-Benz and has close to 13,000 units on road since the time of its India debut. After delivering over 200 units Mercedes-Benz on Dussehra and Navratri in Mumbai and Gujarat, Mercedes-Benz remained the most popular luxury car brand across markets and handed more than 250 cars to customers on Dhanteras, in Delhi NCR alone. With this Mercedes-Benz has delivered a record number of over 600 vehicles to customers on the day of Dhanteras in key markets of Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Kolkata, Delhi NCR and Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets. We are excited to see the response to the current GLE, which sold out three months ahead of the plan. We have now opened the bookings for the new generation GLE, scheduled to be launched before the Auto Expo 2020. We are confident that the new GLE which will be the most advanced GLE ever, will continue to redefine the luxury SUV space.”

“We are also delighted to share the joy of our customers this festive season. This impressive number of deliveries during the current festive season reiterates the increasing customer confidence and the trust on brand Mercedes-Benz for a luxury car buyer, in a challenging market. Customers are focal to all our strategies and we are happy to witness our customer-centric approach is bearing fruits and resulting in such overwhelming customer appreciation. Wish Box is one such innovation, which is proving to be a game-changer, bringing about an unforeseen demand in the luxury segment, encouraging buyers to buy a Mercedes-Benz.” elaborated Schwenk.

