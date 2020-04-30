Over 776 Tonnes of Medical Goods Supplied Across India Under Govt's Lifeline Udan Initiative

The Centre on Wednesday said that under the Lifeline Udan initiative, 411 flights have transported 776.73 tons of medical supplies across the country till April 28. "(A total of) 411 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 237 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

"Cargo transported by Lifeline Udan flights till date is around 776.73 tons covering over 4,04,224 km." Furthermore, Pawan Hans, Blue Dart, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara are also operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

The Lifeline Udan flights connect hubs in locations such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Imphal, Coimbatore, Thiruvanthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Ranchi, Port Blair and Panaji.

As part of India's war against Covid-19, the Civil Aviation Ministry had launched Lifeline Udan flights on March 26 for movement of medical and essential supplies across the country and beyond. Currently, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed.