Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar

Javadekar also said, "from 2020 onwards, BS VI fuel will be available and such vehicles will also be prepared for which lot of hard work is required. But it is a commitment and it will be fulfilled."

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that BS-VI emission norms will be implemented from next year which will drastically reduce vehicular pollution. Speaking at a World Environment Day function, Javadekar said, the Narendra Modi government had decided to switch to BS (Bharat Stage) IV vehicles in 2022 but looking at the poor air situation, it was advanced by four years. He said from 2020 onwards, BS-VI compliant vehicles will be available.

"Delhi's air began deteriorating in 2007. Narendra Modi government took the challenge with a solution-oriented approach. That is why a decision was taken to jump to BS IV fuel vehicles, which were to be shifted to by 2022, four years in advance. Now in Delhi and in other places, from 2020 onwards, BS VI fuel will be available and such vehicles will also be prepared for which lot of hard work is required. But it is a commitment and it will be fulfilled. Vehicular pollution will drastically reduce with this effort," he said, adding that over Rs 60,000 crore has been invested in this direction.

He also said that air pollution is a global challenge and it requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders to deal with the challenge.

"Air pollution is there. But it is not a question mark just for India. It is a global issue. Every country reels under pollution because the population is increasing and so are facilities. We all are working to meet this challenge. UN-led global climate change and clean air coalition is being made and India will be a part of it and will do good work," he said.

Javadekar also hailed Modi government for its work towards completing peripheral road around Delhi which has reduced entry of trucks in the capital city and helped in reducing pollution. "The peripheral road around Delhi was pending for the last 20 years. We have completed it in the last four years. Its completion has reduced the entry of trucks to Delhi and has, in turn, reduced the pollution caused by them. Only a small patch is left to be finished and once that is done, no truck will pass through Delhi to reach other destinations. This step will reduce a lot of pollution," he said.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram