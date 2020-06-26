Owner Crashes Brand New Lamborghini Supercar Worth Rs 3.89 Crore Within 20 Minutes of Purchasing

A Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which was out on the road for not more than 20 minutes in the new owner's hand, was totaled after a van rear-ended it at the M1 in West Yorkshire in the UK. The sportscar was reported to suffer a mechanical failure, stalling it in the middle of the highway. The driver of the van that crashed from behind suffered head injuries but was not seriously hurt.

It is unclear at the moment if the model was used or a brand-new one. Reports suggest that part of the highway had to be shut down to clear out the Lamborghini and the van, causing huge delays.

M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

The only difference in the Huracan Spyder compared to its coupe sibling is the new soft-top retractable roof, which Lamborghini claims can be opened in 18 seconds at speeds up to 50kmph. Apart from that and some colour trim options, rest of the car remains the same. In fact, even the alloy wheel design is the same as the one seen in the regular Huracan.

Under the hood of the car is the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that powers the coupe. It churns out a maximum of 610bhp and develops a peak torque of 560Nm through a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission.