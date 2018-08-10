English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Owner of India's Most Expensive Superbike Buys BMW HP4 Race for Rs 85 Lakh - See Pics
The bike has been purchased by Vikram Oberoi who also who owns a Ducati 1299 Superleggera which costs a whopping Rs 1.12 Crore.
India's first BMW HP4 RACE. (Image: Facebook/Gurpreet Oberoi)
When it comes to performance oriented driver’s car in India then BMW is one of the first names to come to mind. But now that name doesn’t only stick only to cars as within few years BMW Motorrad has created a market for itself and now India has got its first BMW HP4 RACE motorcycle worth Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). Being a limited edition motorcycle, only 750 units will ever be made. The bike is not road legal and can only be ridden on track so there will be no registration charges or on road taxes applicable. Its German manufacture’s most powerful motorcycle and being a track-focused bike it misses out headlamp and tail lamp but surely gets lots of carbon fibre for weight reduction. It’s also the first motorcycle in the world to offer a full carbon frame and full carbon wheels.
BMW HP4 RACE. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
Built by hand in Berlin, the HP4 RACE engine is an enhanced version of the engine from the long-distance WM and the World SBK. It produces 215 hp (158 kW) and the maximum rotational speed was increased to 14,500 rpm. The maximum torque of 88 lb-ft is at 10,000 rpm. With 215 hp (158 kW), it weighs just 322 lbs (dry weight).
BMW HP4 RACE. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
The bike has been purchased by Vikram Oberoi, Joint Managing Director at Oberoi Group of Hotels and a bike enthusiast who owns few of the most exotic bikes in India. He is also the only person in India who owns a Ducati 1299 Superleggera which costs a whopping Rs 1.12 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Only 500 units of that bike was ever made. Unit number 209 was the one that found its home India. Apart from the Ducati 1299 Superleggera and newly bought BMW HP4 RACE, Vikram also owns Ducati 1299 Panigale S, Ducati 916 and Ducati 1098.
Ducati 1299 Superleggera. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Ducati India)
The BMW HP4 RACE has a self-supporting carbon front that practically devours the headwind with its aggressive splitface with the ram air behind. The dome-shaped windscreen offers riders optimal protection and keeps them in the streamline. The bike is offered in new HP motorsport colors Light White / Racing Blue Metallic / Racing Red.
BMW HP4 RACE. (Image: BMW Motorrad)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
