Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is the Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold at Whopping Rs 121 Crore [Video]
While being limited to only 3 units (all of which are already sold) makes it so unique, the highlight, of course, is the price of this beautiful looking machine.
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta. (Image: Pagani)
Pagani Automobili S.p.A., founded by Horacio Pagani is known to manufacture some of the most beautiful and rare cars in the world, right from the Zonda to Huayra. And at the recently concluded Goodwood Festival of Speed, a festival where automakers celebrate automobiles by launching and showing their unique products, Pagani has showcased one ultra-rare Zonda HP Barchetta.
While being limited to only 3 units (all of which are already sold) makes it so unique, the highlight, of course, is the price of this beautiful looking machine. The work of art cost €15 million – which translates to about $17.6M at current exchange rates (Rs 121 Crore in India, excluding taxes).
Now that’s an incredible amount by any given standard, which makes this unique Pagani the most expensive new car ever sold. The boutique Italian hypercar manufacturer also had a hill climb speedrun at the Goodwood FOS, driven by none other than company founder Horacio Pagani.
The Zonda HP Barchetta is a hybrid of Zonda 760 series, and the Huayra BC and is powered by an AMG V12 engine producing 789 horsepower, and is mated to an old-fashioned six-speed manual gearbox with three pedals and a stick.
However, the manual gearbox is a choice by Pagani himself, and the Zonda is every bit a modern car. Suspension is four-wheel independent double wishbones, upper rocker arm with coil springs and adjustable Öhlins shocks, and an anti roll bar, while the brakes are beefy 380 mm, ventilated discs all round, with six-piston callipers at the front, and four-piston calipers at the rear.
