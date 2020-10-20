Pakistan Appoints Seven-Member Committee to Ensure Proper Implementation of SOP at Airports

Pakistan's Aviation Division has constituted a seven-member committee to ensure the proper implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP) at airports to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The committee comprises officials from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), airlines and Airport Security Force (ASF), Dawn news reported.

The government has already taken notice of SOP violations by a foreign airliner that took onboard a passenger who had tested positive for Covid-19 hence putting the health of other passengers along with airport personnel in danger.

The CAA imposed a fine of 100,000 PKR on the airline and it will also be responsible for all expenses incurred on testing and quarantine.

Airline operators have also been directed to ensure compliance to SOP before travel to and from Pakistan.

Recently, the Pakistan government has imposed a 100,000 PKR fine on Qatar Airways for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforced against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar in a statement on Friday said the government had taken serious notice of the violation which had put the health and safety of the passengers as well as personnel working at the airport at risk, reports Dawn news.

He said the fine was imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The airline shall also be responsible for all expenses incurred on the testing of Covid-19 and quarantine of the passengers and the staff, Khokhar added.

He said that one of the passengers with a positive Covid-19 test report had travelled on the Qatar Airways flight to Islamabad.

The CAA has already directed the airlines operating flights to and from Pakistan to ensure compliance with the SOPs that have been devised and implemented to protect passengers from contracting the virus.

Ahead of this, the Pakistan government has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19 pandemic which will require travellers from affected countries to undergo a mandatory PCR test 94 hours before leaving for the country.