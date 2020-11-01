Pakistan Aviation Ministry Issues New Travel Advisory With Reduced Number of Permitted Countries

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a new travel advisory, under which it has reduced the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test.

The latest travel advisory issued on Friday, which will be valid from November 6 till December 31, divides international travellers into two categories, Geo News reported.

Passengers under category A will not need a negative Covid-19 test, while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours prior to boarding a flight to Pakistan.

Amid the recent resurgences in several countries, the nations under in category A has been reduced from 30 to 22.

These include Singapore, China, Cuba, Estonia, Japan, Ghana, Norway, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

The new advisory requires airlines to ensure the coronavirus SOPs are followed and has made it mandatory for passengers to fill out the health declaration form.

The Pakistan government recently imposed a fine of 100,000 PKR on Turkish Airlines for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced against the Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) directed the Turkish flag carrier to submit a compliance report within a week, reports Dawn news.

Pakistan has advised all airline operators, engaged in the operation to and from the country, have to ensure strict compliance with the government's directives, which state that travellers from Category-B countries shall be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test conducted not more than 96 hours prior to the commencement of travel, failing which the airline shall not issue the boarding pass.