Pakistan Gets Chinese-Made BAIC BJ40 Plus SUV Resembling Mahindra Bolero and Jeep Wrangler

Mahindra’s offerings Thar and Bolero are quite popular across the globe. Both the SUVs are known for their looks as well as their great performance on-road and off-road. Recently, a Chinese car manufacturer named BAIC launched a car which looks like a mix of two of the Mahindra offerings.

From the pictures of the SUV spotted in Pakistan, one can see that all elements of the car are borrowed by some vehicle or the other. The Chinese SUV, BAIC BJ40 Plus has a grille which looks borrowed from Jeep. The headlamp design of the car seems to be similar to one of Land Rover SUVs, the alloy wheels also have a very strong resemblance with the ones found in Jeep cars.

In terms of body, the car has a chrome finish and the outside rearview mirror of the vehicle looks a lot like the one in Thar. At the back, tail lamps, tailgate design and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel look as if they are borrowed from Jeep Wrangler.

According to a report in Cartoq, the BAIC BJ40 Plus is powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection that generates 250 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner has been teamed up with a 6-speed automatic gearbox for transmission. Another engine option is the 2.0-litre diesel engine which comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Even though looks and design elements of the Chinese SUV seem to be borrowed, the bulky four wheeler comes packed with some top class sophisticated features.

The car is equipped with a LCD 12.3-inch driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, inbuilt dash cam mounted behind the rearview mirror, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and rear wiper. Apart from that the SUV has cruise control, all power windows, and also includes electric adjustment for the driver’s seat.

