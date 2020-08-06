Pakistan International Airlines Announces Resumption of UK Flights Amidst Fake Licences Saga

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will partially resume flights to the UK from August 14, a spokesman for the flag carrier said.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said on Wednesday that it would operate flights with an Airbus A330, having a seating capacity of more than 300 passengers, reports Dawn news.

"The PIA has hired a plane and crew from a European company to operate flights using PIA call sign and slots," he said, adding: "Due to public demand, the national flag carrier is resuming its flights."

Hafeez said that passengers would be able to travel to London, Manchester and Birmingham from Pakistan under the new arrangement. He said that social distancing would be strictly observed in all the flights.

The spokesman said a PIA flight, PK-9702, would depart for Islamabad from Manchester with 250 passengers on August 14. The next day, PIA flight PK-9785 will depart from Islamabad for London.

The development comes after the UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on June 30 that it was withdrawing PIA's permit to operate from the three airports following the revelation of pilots holding "dubious" licences.