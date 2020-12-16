Pakistan International Airlines Clears 110 Pilots For Active Duty, Informs Supreme Court

The Pakistan Supreme Court was informed that the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cleared 110 pilots out of the 141 whose licences had been suspended in the wake of the fake degrees controversy.

On Monday, senior advocate Salman Akram Raja, representing the PIA, also informed the three-judge apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed that the airline had cancelled the licences of 15, while 14 others had been declared to be unfit to fly, Dawn news said in a report.

The development came after the bench asked what steps were taken by the airline to vet the suspended licences and whether the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was pushing the issue enough to get back the business by verifying the licences.

The scam cam to light after Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Federal Minister for Aviation, had revealed in August that 262 pilots including 141 of the PIA held fake credentials.

A week ago, the European Union moved to retain its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from operating in the bloc's member states, expressing dissatisfaction over the steps taken by Islamabad's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to address licensing and safety concerns, the media reported on Friday.

Responding to a letter sent by the PIA, the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) on Thursday told the flag carrier that since the CAA had not taken any steps to address the licensing system, the ban will remain in effect, The Express Tribune reported.