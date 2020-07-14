Pakistan International Airlines Expands Domestic Flight Services Amid Controversy Over Safety

In response to improved travel needs, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the number of its domestic flights, it was reported on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the flag carrier, flights will be increased for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, reports Dawn news.

He said the two PIA flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad and one flight will be operated between Lahore and Karachi daily.

The spokesperson said the special flights of PIA for Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Central Asian States are continuing while flights to and from the United Arab Emirates are expected to be resumed soon.

The flag carrier of Pakistan could suffer a whopping loss of 33 billion PKR after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), United Kingdom, USA, and a few other countries barred the PIA flights after it reports surfaced that 262 pilots of the airline possessed dubious licenses.

Pakistan International Airlines is already staring at a loss of 12 billion PKR because of the cancellation of Hajj flights this year. Moreover, the suspension of flights for Umrah passengers has also affected the revenue of the debt-laden carrier.

Inputs from Agencies