Panasonic Launches New EV Charging Service in India

Panasonic announced the launch of first of its kind smart EV charging service in India - Nymbus. It combines physical components such as charging stations, swap stations, onboard charges, telematics systems and the virtual components like cloud service, analytics, intuitive dashboard, and artificial intelligence to deliver a one-stop solution. Nymbus is a unique technology platform by Panasonic India’s concentrated R&D efforts, designed and developed to cater to the growing mobility market in India.As part of the first phase, Panasonic has partnered with electric mobility service providers’ SmartE and qQuick, wherein Panasonic will deploy the EV charging service on 150 SmartE electric three-wheelers and on 25 qQuick 2 wheelers in the Delhi NCR region.The solution is poised to help individual EV users, EV fleet owners, e-commerce & logistics companies to manage their fleet more efficiently and also the utility providers, vehicle, equipment and battery manufacturers to understand user patterns and calibrate the products and services accordingly.The service comes equipped with telematics sensors on the vehicles, allowing users to generate real-time data and reports from continuous operation thus enabling them to use their fleet in the most efficient way. Built to learn over time, the systems are poised to assist the fleet managers in monitoring and managing the entire fleet such as finding out the efficiency of different Li-ion battery packs, avoiding unnecessary charge trips due to lack of charging and real-time data, monitoring of vehicle data usage etc. The cloud and app service also allows EV and fleet owners to easily search and navigate the nearest charging point, thus reducing logistical challenges.Mr Manish Sharma, President & CEO Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, our unending quest for innovation, guided by our philosophy of A Better Life, A Better World, inspired us to take the lead and develop this innovative EV charging solution. With the launch of the EV charging service, Panasonic for the first time is venturing into service domain in energy and eMobility we are creating an integrated common platform to cater to unsatiated needs of multiple stakeholders and enable faster adoption of EV in the country.”Speaking about the launch, Mr Atul Arya – Head Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India said, “Conceptualized and developed in-house, our charging service is currently meant for two and three wheelers, but we aim to expand that in the near future to other vehicles. We have currently deployed our solutions in Delhi NCR and aim to expand the offerings to Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Amaravati in the next three years and 25 more cities in the next five years (catering to) targeting approximately 1 million vehicles.”Mr Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, SmartE said, “We are delighted to associate with Panasonic and have their charging solutions deployed for our electric vehicles. Panasonic’s technology-enabled charging service would not only help us optimize our charging infrastructure but also help achieve operational efficiencies through real-time data generation. As India’s largest electric vehicle operator, we look forward to a continued association with Panasonic as we work towards the common goal of building sustainable mobility solutions for the country.”Mr Aishwarya Kachhal, Founder, qQuick said, “Our aim is to establish an integrated green mobility ecosystem for India. We are partnering with the best for making India the leader in green mobility. Panasonic is the global leader in EV solutions with its proven R&D capabilities and global experience. This partnership between qQuick and Panasonic will provide customers personal, accessible, affordable and green mobility. We look forward to establishing a long term relationship with Panasonic.”