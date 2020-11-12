Panchshil Realty Partners With Fly Blade India to Start Helicopter Service Between Pune and Mumbai

Pune-based Panchshil Realty has announced that it has partnered with Fly Blade India Pvt. Ltd. to start operating daily helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai from Panchshil's YOO Villas helipad in Pune.

YOO Villas is an exclusive enclave of signature villas designed by global celebrity designer Kelly Hoppen and is located close to the bustling business district of Kharadi in East Pune.

At the moment, this helicopter service is the only air connectivity option as there are no commercial flights operating between Pune and Mumbai. Outbound and inbound passengers looking for quick air connectivity with Mumbai now have a convenient option.

This helicopter service is a fly-by-seat solution where users pay only for the required number of seats just like they would when flying with any commercial airline.

Fly Blade India is currently offering two services a day from the YOO Villas helipad, Pune to Mumbai and two services a day from Mumbai to YOO Villas helipad. The services will operate to Mahalaxmi Race Course in south Mumbai and to suburban Juhu.