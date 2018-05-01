English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pankaj Dubey, MD, Polaris India Speaks About Import Duty Cut on Premium Motorcycles
We got in touch with Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director of Polaris India, who is heading the business operations of Indian Motorcycles and Polaris ATVs in India.
Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India. (Image: News18.com)
Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director of Polaris India is heading the business operations of Indian Motorcycles and Polaris ATVs in India. Indian Motorcycles is known for manufacturing heavy-duty premium cruiser motorcycles, and is an American brand with a rich 100 year old history. The Polaris ATVs on the other hand, is world known for its rugged All-Terrain Vehicles, used by more than 25 defense forces from across the globe, including the Indian armed and paramilitary forces. Recently, Donald Trump, President of the U.S.A. expressed his dissatisfaction over the high import duties on the premium motorcycles in the country. While the Government of India reduced the import duties from 100% to 75%, there’s still a scope to reduce it further and push Make-in-India ahead. Here’ what Pankaj Dubey has to say on import duties cut, Polaris ATVs and more.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
