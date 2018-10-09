English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paris Declares First Sunday of Every Month to be Car-Free
Exceptions will be made for taxis, buses, delivery trucks and private chauffeur taxis.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ nevereverro/IStock)
Loading...
October 7 marked the start of a new car-free campaign in Paris that will ban drivers in the center of the city on the first Sunday of every month. Mayor Anne Hidalgo made the move official this past weekend, as part of her bigger, long-term vision to clean up the city's air and make the streets more pedestrian-friendly.
While the city has experimented with car-free days in the past, and banned traffic on the Champs-Elysées on the first Sunday of every month, the newest initiative will expand the program to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th arrondissements of the city on the first Sunday of every month.
Between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, the center of Paris will be reserved for pedestrians, cyclists, and rollerbladers. Exceptions will be made for taxis, buses, delivery trucks and private chauffeur taxis. This decision comes while the Paris Motor Show 2018 is still going on in the city.
While the city has experimented with car-free days in the past, and banned traffic on the Champs-Elysées on the first Sunday of every month, the newest initiative will expand the program to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th arrondissements of the city on the first Sunday of every month.
Between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm, the center of Paris will be reserved for pedestrians, cyclists, and rollerbladers. Exceptions will be made for taxis, buses, delivery trucks and private chauffeur taxis. This decision comes while the Paris Motor Show 2018 is still going on in the city.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...