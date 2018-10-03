Paris Motor Show 2018: New Toyota Camry Hybrid Unveiled

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Toyota)

At the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Toyota has showcased the new Camry Hybrid sedan which was absent from Western Europe from past 14 years. Strengthening Toyota’s presence in the D/E-sedan segment, the new Camry Hybrid represents a unique offer thanks to its powerful, self-charging hybrid powertrain. The new sedan expands Toyota’s European line-up of self-charging hybrid vehicles to eight models.The model is sold in more than 100 countries globally, with sales totaling over 19 million units to date. With annual sales of more than 700,000 units, Camry remains the best-selling D/E-segment sedan in the world. The new Camry Hybrid gets a slim and deep upper grille emphasises the Toyota emblem and incorporates thin Hi-LED headlamp clusters at its extremities. The large, trapezoidal lower grille occupies almost the full width of the bumper area. Only the bumper side corners remain, sandwiching the grille in a manner reminiscent of the twin hulls of a catamaran and emphasising the wide track and broad, purposeful stance of the new Camry Hybrid.In profile, the low bonnet and roofline combine with a low belt line to give the appearance of a cabin pulled downwards into the body, visually lowering the new Camry’s centre of gravity even further. The rear half of the cabin tapers inwards, tucked between the broad, protruding shoulders of the rear wheel arches. Below, bumper-enveloping ‘aero’ corners flow from all-LED tail lamp clusters to further emphasise the new Camry’s wide, dynamic stance.Inside the cabin, the new Toyota Camry Hybrid gets a new dashboard design. The audio system, air-conditioning control panel and 8” infotainment system screen have been fully integrated into the completely flush, piano black surface of the centre console with no gaps between the controls. The switchgear has also been completely redesigned. With a choice of leather or fabric upholstery, the new Camry Hybrid interior is available in two colour schemes: Beige (leather) -which combines a dark grey carpet and upper dashboard with two shades of beige; and Black (fabric or leather) -which highlights the interior’s new satin chrome accents.The new Camry Hybrid’s 2.5 litre self-charging hybrid powertrain combines fuel efficiency, low emissions and quiet operation with more power and greater responsiveness. Delivering 160 kW/218 DIN hp, Camry Hybrid’s new 2.5 liter four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine boasts world-class top level maximum thermal efficiency of 41%.Combining a camera and millimetre-wave radar for a high level of detection performance, the new Camry’s Toyota Safety Sense system features a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with a Pedestrian Detection function, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with steering assist, Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Road Sign Assist (RSA) technology. Further driver support and safety enhancing systems include a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), front and rear corner clearance sonar, a Back Monitor with parking guidelines, and a full suite of brake and traction control systems.