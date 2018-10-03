English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paris Motor Show 2018: Renault Presents Infotainment System for Vehicles of the Future
Renault has chosen to unveil its Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
Visitors to the show can experience four different sample scenarios in Renault's Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) capsule. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Renault has a new immersive experience in store for this year's Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, taking visitors into the multimedia world of the vehicles of the future by means of a spectacular capsule on the French car manufacturer's stand.
Renault has chosen to unveil its Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This exclusive voice assistant prototype uses artificial intelligence to propose customized and contextualized content, as well as multimedia experiences, to enrich onboard travel time. The voice assistant can, for example, read aloud news stories.
For the duration of the Paris show, visitors will be invited inside a four-meter-wide capsule installed on the Renault stand to experience four different sample situations (starting the day, travelling to a business meeting, heading home, or a family trip). The experience promises exceptional image quality, with 222-degree high-definition images across several screens.
In all of the situations, the driver can talk to the intelligent assistant at any moment to find out the latest news, ask it to read out entire articles or to get contextual information relating to the surrounding environment.
The project simulates Renault's vision of the future of vehicle travel in the era of fully autonomous driving, in the coming years. The aim is to entertain and inform the driver and their passengers so that they can get the most out of their journey time.
Renault has chosen to unveil its Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This exclusive voice assistant prototype uses artificial intelligence to propose customized and contextualized content, as well as multimedia experiences, to enrich onboard travel time. The voice assistant can, for example, read aloud news stories.
For the duration of the Paris show, visitors will be invited inside a four-meter-wide capsule installed on the Renault stand to experience four different sample situations (starting the day, travelling to a business meeting, heading home, or a family trip). The experience promises exceptional image quality, with 222-degree high-definition images across several screens.
In all of the situations, the driver can talk to the intelligent assistant at any moment to find out the latest news, ask it to read out entire articles or to get contextual information relating to the surrounding environment.
The project simulates Renault's vision of the future of vehicle travel in the era of fully autonomous driving, in the coming years. The aim is to entertain and inform the driver and their passengers so that they can get the most out of their journey time.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...