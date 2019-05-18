English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paris Pondering Over Flying Cars for Public Transport
There have been several attempts around the world to develop flying cars, such as the Transition made by US firm Terrafugia and the AeroMobil, produced in Slovakia.
Representational purpose (Image source: Reuters)
Loading...
European aerospace giant Airbus and Paris underground operator RATP will study the viability of adding flying vehicles to the city's urban transport network, the companies said Wednesday. The firms will "explore the feasibility of urban air mobility services" in the French capital and the broader Ile de France region, they said in a statement. "Airbus is developing demonstrators of autonomous and unmanned technologies," said the company's chief executive Guillaume Faury.
"This is not science fiction any more, It is fact. Today we have all the technical tools. But they have to be integrated into everyday life without jeopardising our priority, which is safety," he added. RATP is a good partner in such a project because of its knowledge of the associated needs and services," said Faury.
Chief executive Catherine Guillouard of RATP, which manages Paris' bus, train, and underground services, said mass transport remained the group's core business, but it also sought "to develop new modes of transport and new services for the smart city of the future".
There have been several attempts around the world to develop flying cars, such as the Transition made by US firm Terrafugia and the AeroMobil, produced in Slovakia.
Both have taken years and a lot of money to develop, and are yet to go on sale."Flying cars are definitely coming within the next two to three years. The regulation is in place and authorities are actively supporting the innovation," AeroMobil told AFP.
Levi Tillemann, author of the 2015 book: "The Great Race: The Global Quest For The Car Of The Future", said safety was a major challenge. "The only thing that really makes the idea of a flying car even remotely viable is a new generation of autonomous driving technologies that will reduce the likelihood of catastrophic failure." But he added that "from both a cost and energy consumption standpoint, ground-based transit generally makes more sense". Flying car prototypes have become regular attractions at the annual VivaTech exhibition, which opens in Paris Thursday. There are at least 20 flying car projects underway, and the Uber ride-sharing company is looking into "flying taxis".
"This is not science fiction any more, It is fact. Today we have all the technical tools. But they have to be integrated into everyday life without jeopardising our priority, which is safety," he added. RATP is a good partner in such a project because of its knowledge of the associated needs and services," said Faury.
Chief executive Catherine Guillouard of RATP, which manages Paris' bus, train, and underground services, said mass transport remained the group's core business, but it also sought "to develop new modes of transport and new services for the smart city of the future".
There have been several attempts around the world to develop flying cars, such as the Transition made by US firm Terrafugia and the AeroMobil, produced in Slovakia.
Both have taken years and a lot of money to develop, and are yet to go on sale."Flying cars are definitely coming within the next two to three years. The regulation is in place and authorities are actively supporting the innovation," AeroMobil told AFP.
Levi Tillemann, author of the 2015 book: "The Great Race: The Global Quest For The Car Of The Future", said safety was a major challenge. "The only thing that really makes the idea of a flying car even remotely viable is a new generation of autonomous driving technologies that will reduce the likelihood of catastrophic failure." But he added that "from both a cost and energy consumption standpoint, ground-based transit generally makes more sense". Flying car prototypes have become regular attractions at the annual VivaTech exhibition, which opens in Paris Thursday. There are at least 20 flying car projects underway, and the Uber ride-sharing company is looking into "flying taxis".
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
- See Deepika Padukone Slay at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes, See Photos
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results