Parliament Session: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Arrives in Hyundai Kona Electric SUV

In a step to promote the growth of electric vehicles in India, the Central Government has placed orders with Hyundai Motor Co for the Kona electric compact SUV.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Parliament Session: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Arrives in Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Prakash Javadekar in a Hyundai Kona. (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar recently arrived at the Parliament in a Hyundai Kona Electric. Commenting on the same, Javadekar stated that the Government is gradually switching to electric cars to help reduce pollution. Following which, he appealed to the public to contribute towards the fight against pollution.

In a step to promote the growth of electric vehicles in India, the Central Government has placed orders with Hyundai Motor Co for the Kona electric compact SUV. The bid was finalized after the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) chose the Korean manufacturers over home-grown automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra Auto.

EESL also stated that the Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito sedan was not chosen as issued were faced earlier with their respective offerings. Unlike the Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito, the Kona electric employs 134hp permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a high-voltage 39.2 kWh advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. The motor develops 394.9 Nm of torque distributed to the front wheels giving an acceleration of 0- 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The battery system has liquid-cooling technology and battery pack has high energy density.

All Hyundai Electric Selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for Kona Electric Charging. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a Special Kona Electric fleet (Kona Electric to Kona Electric) fitted with power converter will provide emergency charging support to the customers. Also, for the convenience of customers, HMIL has tied up with MapMyIndia, to display Kona Electric compatible EV Charging Stations in HMIL Website and in Mobile App.

The car ships with a 6.9-inch infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Kona Electric offers digital cluster with supervision, power driver’s seat, leather ventilated seats (Front), automatic air conditioning and Smart key with push-button start.

Hyundai is working along with IOCL to develop infrastructure at select Fuel Stations in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai). HMIL will invest in the equipment and installation of these Fast Chargers (CCS Type – Single Port). These chargers can charge 80% of the battery capacity in less than an hour.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
