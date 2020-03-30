Passenger in Mumbai-Goa Vistara Flight Tested Positive with COVID-19, Crew Under Quarantine

A patient who traveled in a Vistara flight UK861 from Mumbai to Goa on March 22 has been tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29. The patient has a recent travel history to New York. Vistara has asked all its crew who operated this flight to self quarantine.

Health Ministry in Goa has also issued a notification to all the passengers on the said flight to identify themselves and report to the nearest health centre, or call helpline numbers.

“We have provided all relevant information to the authorities for contact tracing. Staff who had operated the flight or come in contact with the passengers have been asked to self quarantine,” Vistara spokesperson said.

Recently, a SpiceJet pilot who did not fly any international flight in March was tested positive for the coronavirus. "One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020," a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.

"The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home," the spokesperson added.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

